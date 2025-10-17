Analyzing ATIF (ZBAI) and Its Rivals

ATIF (NASDAQ:ZBAI – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Consulting” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ATIF to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATIF and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $620,000.00 -$3.19 million -1.18 ATIF Competitors $2.97 billion $272.15 million 19.44

ATIF’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ATIF. ATIF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF N/A -90.49% -79.46% ATIF Competitors 7.75% 26.60% 8.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares ATIF and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.1% of shares of all “Consulting” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of ATIF shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Consulting” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ATIF has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF’s competitors have a beta of 0.72, meaning that their average share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ATIF and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 1 0 0 0 1.00 ATIF Competitors 79 714 1291 63 2.62

As a group, “Consulting” companies have a potential upside of 30.26%. Given ATIF’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ATIF has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

ATIF competitors beat ATIF on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial consulting services. It is also involved in merger and acquisition business advisory, post-listing compliance, management support, and related services. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

