Apple Inc. $AAPL is Nova R Wealth Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Nova R Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Apple by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after buying an additional 69,207 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $247.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.66. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Wedbush set a $310.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

