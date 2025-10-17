Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Reduced by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 110,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 55.2% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. lifted its holdings in Apple by 122.4% during the second quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 2,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.6% during the second quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AAPL opened at $247.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.82 to $205.16 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

