Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $247.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.66.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.82 to $205.16 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

