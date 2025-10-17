Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Prepared Retirement Institute LLC

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.8% of Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $247.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. CLSA upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

