Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,594,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 47,064 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $942,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Apple by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Apple by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $247.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.