Bank of America Cuts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $80.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IFF. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.0%

IFF stock opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $105.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

