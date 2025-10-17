Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,997 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.4% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $174,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,333,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,013,075.03. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1%

NVIDIA stock opened at $181.81 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.