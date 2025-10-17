Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,731 Shares of Old National Bancorp $ONB

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,471 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 17.67%.The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $29.00 price target on Old National Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

