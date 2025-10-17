Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Woodward were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Woodward by 189.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 116.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Woodward by 32.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 50.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $246.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.08. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.82 and a 12-month high of $267.45.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.98 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $427,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,680.16. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Zacks Research lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on Woodward and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

