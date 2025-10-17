Blair William & Co. IL Buys 290 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $21,584,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Alarm.com by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 310,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 187,398 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Alarm.com by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 882,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 183,503 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Alarm.com by 587.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 200,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 171,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 539.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 159,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Alarm.com Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $254.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.96 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 13.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.