Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 48,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 39,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $111.70 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $112.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

