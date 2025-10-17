Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Enersys $ENS

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Enersys were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Enersys by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Enersys by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Enersys by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 65,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Enersys by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Enersys by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Enersys Stock Up 2.1%

ENS opened at $124.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average of $94.43. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. Enersys has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $124.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Enersys Increases Dividend

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.02 million. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Enersys’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enersys’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ENS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enersys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Enersys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

