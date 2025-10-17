Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,131 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell’s by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Campbell’s by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Campbell’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Campbell’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Campbell’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Campbell’s from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Campbell’s Trading Up 1.9%

CPB stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.02. The Campbell’s Company has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

About Campbell’s

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

