Blair William & Co. IL Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IDEX were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 257.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 42.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $164.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.41 and its 200-day moving average is $172.25. IDEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $153.36 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.43.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

