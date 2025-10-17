Blair William & Co. IL Has $659,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 88,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 443.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31,337 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 111 Capital bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.14 and a 12-month high of $105.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IFF. BNP Paribas cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

