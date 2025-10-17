Blair William & Co. IL Has $660,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Argus lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $569.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $574.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $1,013.09. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

