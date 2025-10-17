Blair William & Co. IL Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 48.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter worth $92,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viper Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Viper Energy had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

