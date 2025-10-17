Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 693 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 74,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 28,962 shares during the last quarter.

IEUR opened at $68.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

