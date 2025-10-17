Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in W.R. Berkley by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in W.R. Berkley by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 82,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.R. Berkley by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in W.R. Berkley by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in W.R. Berkley by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

