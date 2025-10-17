Blair William & Co. IL Sells 175,051 Shares of The Marzetti Company $MZTI

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,051 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marzetti were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MZTI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Marzetti by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Marzetti by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marzetti by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Marzetti by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Marzetti by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MZTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Marzetti in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Marzetti from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marzetti in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marzetti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of Marzetti stock opened at $165.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.23. The Marzetti Company has a twelve month low of $156.14 and a twelve month high of $202.63.

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $475.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.26 million. Marzetti had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Marzetti Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Marzetti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

