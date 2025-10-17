Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,335 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 24.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,800,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 93.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,804 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 146.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,440,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,532,000 after acquiring an additional 856,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $25,906,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 71.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 914,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,951,000 after acquiring an additional 382,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $257,759.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 84,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,296.48. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $974,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 107,538 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,819.24. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,844 shares of company stock worth $1,852,392. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $70.20 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.