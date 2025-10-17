Blair William & Co. IL Sells 343 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 19.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 14.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.38.

RRX stock opened at $143.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.67.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

