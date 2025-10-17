Blair William & Co. IL Sells 503 Shares of Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Assurant were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Assurant by 193.9% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Assurant by 70.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 7.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Assurant by 58.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Trading Down 3.4%

AIZ opened at $207.49 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.97 and a twelve month high of $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total transaction of $3,026,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,356.44. The trade was a 13.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total transaction of $194,712.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,549.60. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,125 shares of company stock worth $5,917,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

