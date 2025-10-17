Blair William & Co. IL Sells 529 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 107.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 103.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 714.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $62.03 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

