Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,471,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $82.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.94 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $707.32 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Ted Bogich sold 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $1,372,220.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,748.88. This trade represents a 26.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,046,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,188,369.69. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,438 shares of company stock valued at $32,638,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

