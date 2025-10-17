Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) PT at $174.90

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $149.74 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.75) by ($0.33). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $271.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.84%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.00 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,275. This represents a 4.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 815.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

