Callan Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 44.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.08.

Shares of DTM opened at $109.64 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average of $103.54.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 87.94%.

In other DT Midstream news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,214.37. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

