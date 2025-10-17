Callan Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 4,130 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $501,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,141,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,675,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $67,841,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,416,000 after purchasing an additional 565,065 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 408,577 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $74.47 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $99.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 113.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Cfra Research raised Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $71.87.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

