Callan Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 2,160 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8%

MTSI stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -136.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.89 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $19,920,650.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,584,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,711,359.03. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,276,076 shares of company stock worth $170,476,583 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

