Callan Family Office LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 101.5% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.6% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 280.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of ASO opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-6.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

