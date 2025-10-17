Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,520 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,574,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,870,000 after buying an additional 920,087 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $177,405,000 after buying an additional 838,057 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,972,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $138,865,000 after buying an additional 658,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Down 0.2%

TPR stock opened at $116.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $118.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.97%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.