Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,520 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,574,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,870,000 after buying an additional 920,087 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $177,405,000 after buying an additional 838,057 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,972,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $138,865,000 after buying an additional 658,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry
In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry
Tapestry Stock Down 0.2%
TPR stock opened at $116.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $118.56.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tapestry Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.97%.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tapestry
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Salesforce’s Long-Awaited Inflection is Here: Rally On!
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Rocket Lab USA Receives Wall Street Validation: Time to Buy?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Archer Buys Rival’s Patent Treasure Trove in Strategic Move
Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.