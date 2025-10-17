Capital Management Associates Inc Sells 203 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Capital Management Associates Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.7% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 target price (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.68.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total value of $368,796.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,353.28. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total value of $367,374.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,381,832.90. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,717 shares of company stock valued at $164,599,932. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $712.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $747.80 and a 200 day moving average of $682.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

