Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 955 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.5% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,696 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META opened at $712.07 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $747.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $682.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total transaction of $12,192,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,717 shares of company stock worth $164,599,932. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $811.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.68.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

