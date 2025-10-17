Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 1,390 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $214.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

