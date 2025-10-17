Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,411 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 8,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

