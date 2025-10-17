Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $349,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,699,785.79. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,872 shares of company stock valued at $46,980,865 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $251.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

