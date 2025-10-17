CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP Position Boosted by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $282,517.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 205,096 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,393.60. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $71,661.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 83,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,573.20. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7%

CRSP opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.84. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 1,229.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $75.00 price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

