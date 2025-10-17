DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 40,936 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth approximately $679,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $24.86.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.67 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

