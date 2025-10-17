Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,721 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,777,588,034.13. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $214.47 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

