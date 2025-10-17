First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF $FAAR Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 141,611 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 163,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 36,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of FAAR opened at $30.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1759 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

