Head-To-Head Review: Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) & Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -587.31% -722.01% -167.23% Inspire Medical Systems 6.17% 10.38% 8.93%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.62 million 5.16 -$12.66 million ($3.05) -3.61 Inspire Medical Systems $802.80 million 2.85 $53.51 million $1.73 44.72

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Inspire Medical Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Predictive Oncology. Predictive Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspire Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Predictive Oncology and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 1 1 0 0 1.50 Inspire Medical Systems 1 7 7 0 2.40

Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $148.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.31%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Predictive Oncology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Predictive Oncology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Predictive Oncology Inc. operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples. It operates through four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment provides services that include the application of AI, collaboration projects, and clinical testing. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using a self-contained automated system that conducts self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients included in protein formulations resulting in soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.