Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,127.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 27.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 253.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $1,027,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,129.13. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $150.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE:INSP opened at $77.36 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $216.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.54.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.50 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.17%.Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

