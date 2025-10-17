Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 787,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 13.9% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $124,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $181.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.39 and its 200 day moving average is $152.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $13,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,013,075.03. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $667,769,026. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.