Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Leerink Partners from $339.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.05.

Insulet Stock Up 1.2%

PODD stock opened at $316.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.60. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $226.50 and a fifty-two week high of $353.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,708,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,735,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,211,000 after buying an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,686,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,728,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at $324,689,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

