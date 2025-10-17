Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF $ICLO Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Napa Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

