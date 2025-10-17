iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 160.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $104.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.58 and a fifty-two week high of $106.70.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.