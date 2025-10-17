Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.82 to $205.16 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $247.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.67 and a 200-day moving average of $216.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

