Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,278 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $92,552,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bunge Global by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,756,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,963,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,077,000 after acquiring an additional 443,893 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $19,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bunge Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,513.72. This trade represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.