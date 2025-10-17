Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,882 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8,146.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 244.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 66,789 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $282,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 205,096 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,393.60. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $71,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 83,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,573.20. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of CRSP opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.84. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $78.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 1,229.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

